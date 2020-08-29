Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $220.00 at Bank of America

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $189.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.35. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.03. Generac has a 12 month low of $72.99 and a 12 month high of $192.53.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.86 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $623,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,279,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,028.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $1,116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Generac by 212.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 24,494 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Generac by 43.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 22,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 2,123.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,808,000 after buying an additional 182,532 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

