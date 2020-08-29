Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.02% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IFS. Banco Santander downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Intercorp Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.
Shares of IFS opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. Intercorp Financial has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.23.
About Intercorp Financial
Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.
