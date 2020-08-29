Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IFS. Banco Santander downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Intercorp Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of IFS opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. Intercorp Financial has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial by 54.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after buying an additional 224,304 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 515,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after buying an additional 24,442 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Intercorp Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 433,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Compass Group LLC raised its stake in Intercorp Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 411,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP raised its stake in Intercorp Financial by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 396,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 213,743 shares during the last quarter.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

