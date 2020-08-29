Brokerages Anticipate Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.34 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) will post sales of $6.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.77 million and the highest is $6.91 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $11.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $30.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.61 million to $33.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $43.88 million, with estimates ranging from $39.39 million to $48.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 4.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Edap Tms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 203.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 24.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter worth approximately $615,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.40 million, a PE ratio of 375.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

