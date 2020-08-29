Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s previous close.

PINC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Premier in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Premier from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Premier from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $31.44 on Thursday. Premier has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Premier had a negative return on equity of 234.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Premier in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Premier by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

