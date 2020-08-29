Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was downgraded by Societe Generale to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE PHG opened at $49.25 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $54.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 399.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

