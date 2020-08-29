National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s current price.

NTIOF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised National Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised National Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $54.33 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $56.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.17.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

