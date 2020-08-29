Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RDS.A. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of NYSE RDS.A opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.75. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.47. Royal Dutch Shell had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Dutch Shell will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

