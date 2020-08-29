Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.76.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $63.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $709,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,817 shares in the company, valued at $67,351,099.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $86,080.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,832 shares of company stock worth $14,759,699 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 143.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 861,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,034,000 after purchasing an additional 508,181 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter valued at $355,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,023,000 after acquiring an additional 246,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 71.1% during the second quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

