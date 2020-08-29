Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hain Celestial Group Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.73.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.93. Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $95,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

