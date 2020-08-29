Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.80

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and traded as high as $21.35. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 372 shares trading hands.

GWLIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

