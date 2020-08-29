WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.47

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and traded as high as $13.52. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment shares last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 40,231 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$12.75 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 7.62.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

