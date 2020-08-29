Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $83.35

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.35 and traded as high as $96.20. Dixons Carphone shares last traded at $94.45, with a volume of 1,794,302 shares changing hands.

DC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dixons Carphone from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dixons Carphone from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 128 ($1.67).

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.54.

Dixons Carphone Company Profile (LON:DC)

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

