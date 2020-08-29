FDM Group (LON:FDM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $973.12

Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (LON:FDM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $973.12 and traded as high as $1,048.00. FDM Group shares last traded at $1,038.00, with a volume of 69,268 shares.

FDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.94) price objective on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 973.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 868.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.86, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. FDM Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.91%.

In other news, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown sold 20,000 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.46), for a total value of £206,000 ($269,175.49). Also, insider Peter Whiting sold 625 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 997 ($13.03), for a total transaction of £6,231.25 ($8,142.23).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

