DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.45

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and traded as high as $4.47. DAIWA SEC GRP I/S shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 4,203 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of DAIWA SEC GRP I/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DAIWA SEC GRP I/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAIWA SEC GRP I/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Royal Dutch Shell Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas
Royal Dutch Shell Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas
Anaplan Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities
Anaplan Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hain Celestial Group Inc’s FY2023 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hain Celestial Group Inc’s FY2023 Earnings
Great-West Lifeco Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.80
Great-West Lifeco Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.80
The Guitammer Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00
The Guitammer Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.47
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.47


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report