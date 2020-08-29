DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.45

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and traded as high as $4.47. DAIWA SEC GRP I/S shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 4,203 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of DAIWA SEC GRP I/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

