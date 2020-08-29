SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.34

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and traded as high as $12.98. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 1,341 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Danske lowered shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $484.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.18 million. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a net margin of 79.33% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Analysts anticipate that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

