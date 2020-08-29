NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.22

NAHL Group PLC (LON:NAH)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.22 and traded as high as $40.50. NAHL Group shares last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 3,230 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of NAHL Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.61.

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

