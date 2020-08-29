LKA Gold (OTCMKTS:LKAI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

LKA Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:LKAI)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.18. LKA Gold shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 2,195 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

LKA Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKAI)

LKA Gold Incorporated, an exploration stage company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Wonder property that includes 3 patented and 23 unpatented mining claims located to the south of Lake City, Colorado; and the Ute-Ulay property comprising 27 patented mining claims located to the west of Lake City, Colorado.

