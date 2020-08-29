Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,011.04

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Shares of Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,011.04 and traded as high as $1,030.00. Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at $1,030.00, with a volume of 103,161 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,011.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 945.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 52.43 and a current ratio of 52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:BNKR)

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

