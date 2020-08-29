MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.35

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and traded as high as $5.36. MFS Special Value Trust shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 14,128 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35.

Get MFS Special Value Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.0432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFV. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 70.4% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 39,329.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 157,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MFV)

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.