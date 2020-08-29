Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Earns Buy Rating from Wedbush

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 183.98% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($9.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ICPT. UBS Group lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $42.19 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by $1.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 119.73%. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 1,362,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $64,128,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,417,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,978,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Campagna sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $56,548.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,428.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,501,192 shares of company stock valued at $71,310,546. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

