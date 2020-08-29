Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $127.77

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.77 and traded as high as $136.47. Symrise shares last traded at $136.47, with a volume of 1,480 shares.

SYIEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.47.

Symrise Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

