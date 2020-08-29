Hibbett Sports’ (HIBB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HIBB. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities raised shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $434.80 million, a PE ratio of -34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. Hibbett Sports had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $441.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 71,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 36,884 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,281,000.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

