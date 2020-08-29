Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.48

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and traded as high as $12.04. Zafgen shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 12,785 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.14 million, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Zafgen by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,106,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 285,529 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Zafgen by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,348,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 544,436 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Zafgen by 809.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 3,161,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,892 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

