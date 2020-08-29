Domtar (TSE:UFS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.95

Shares of Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and traded as high as $39.15. Domtar shares last traded at $38.95, with a volume of 41,686 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on UFS. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domtar in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Domtar from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$32.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 225.14.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

