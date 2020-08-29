Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.16

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and traded as high as $25.33. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 2,692 shares traded.

CDUAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Utilities from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

