Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.93

Medical Facilities Corp (OTCMKTS:MFCSF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and traded as high as $3.43. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 11,200 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Medical Facilities from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

