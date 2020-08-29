Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.52

Yellow Pages Ltd (TSE:Y)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and traded as high as $11.73. Yellow Pages shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 1,985 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on Y shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yellow Pages from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Yellow Pages from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $223.76 million and a PE ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.27.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company. It offers a suite of apps, Websites, and print media to suit the search preferences of Canadians. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

