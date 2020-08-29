Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.91. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 494,800 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently commented on GSV shares. B. Riley started coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Standard Ventures from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.
Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).
Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)
Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.
