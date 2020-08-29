Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.91. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 494,800 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GSV shares. B. Riley started coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Standard Ventures from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 46.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 122.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 329.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 262,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 201,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 64.1% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 139,300 shares during the last quarter.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

