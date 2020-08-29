Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.27

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and traded as high as $19.63. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 24,114 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 15,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

About Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Domtar Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.95
Domtar Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.95
Canadian Utilities Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.16
Canadian Utilities Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.16
Coro Mining Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.73
Coro Mining Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.73
Fifth Street Asset Management Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28
Fifth Street Asset Management Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28
Corporate Resource Services Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
Corporate Resource Services Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
Medical Facilities Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.93
Medical Facilities Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.93


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report