Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.27

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and traded as high as $19.63. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 24,114 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91.

Get Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 15,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

About Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.