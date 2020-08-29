Cambium Global Timberland (LON:TREE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.49

Cambium Global Timberland Limited (LON:TREE) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and traded as high as $6.70. Cambium Global Timberland shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 18,888 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and a PE ratio of 11.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.85.

Cambium Global Timberland Company Profile (LON:TREE)

Cambium Global Timberland Limited (Cambium) is a closed-ended investment company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of forestry-based properties, which are managed on an environmentally and socially sustainable basis. The Company manages its assets for the production of timber, with exposure to environmental markets.

