F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.12

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

F&M Bank Corp (OTCMKTS:FMBM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and traded as high as $19.20. F&M Bank shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 1,931 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $61.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.75.

About F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM)

F&M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, Internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for F&M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Domtar Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.95
Domtar Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.95
Canadian Utilities Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.16
Canadian Utilities Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.16
Coro Mining Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.73
Coro Mining Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.73
Fifth Street Asset Management Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28
Fifth Street Asset Management Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28
Corporate Resource Services Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
Corporate Resource Services Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
Medical Facilities Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.93
Medical Facilities Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.93


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report