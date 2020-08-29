Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Stock Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.18

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.18 and traded as high as $129.22. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $129.19, with a volume of 13,900 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.18 and a 200-day moving average of $121.99.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 909.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 37,745 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 946.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 37,678 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 70.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 565.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.