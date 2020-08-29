Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Shares of Galileo Resources PLC (LON:GLR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $0.93. Galileo Resources shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 550,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and a PE ratio of -9.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.63.

About Galileo Resources (LON:GLR)

Galileo Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of natural resources in South Africa, the United States, and Zambia. The company explores for zinc, phosphate, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily focuses on exploring the Star Zinc project located to the northeast of Lusaka, Zambia.

