Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.24. Talon Metals shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 931,559 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of $149.66 million and a PE ratio of -110.00.

Talon Metals Company Profile (TSE:TLO)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

