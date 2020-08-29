Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.93

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and traded as high as $9.10. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 8,638 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBI. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 38,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

