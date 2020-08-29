Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.36

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and traded as high as $14.44. Scorpio Bulkers shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 168,820 shares trading hands.

SALT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Bulkers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $180.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 232,484 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 134,842 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 84,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,916,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 84,011 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile (NYSE:SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.