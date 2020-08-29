EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $182.54

EPE Special Opportunities Plc (LON:ESO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.54 and traded as high as $202.50. EPE Special Opportunities shares last traded at $197.50, with a volume of 6,932 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 182.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 25.12 and a current ratio of 25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75.

About EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO)

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for EPE Special Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPE Special Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.