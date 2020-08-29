JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $558.58

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $558.58 and traded as high as $572.00. JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at $564.00, with a volume of 174,542 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 558.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 542.99. The company has a market capitalization of $448.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.68.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is an investment holding company. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from investments in India. The Company also invests in companies, which earn a material part of their revenues from India. The Company will not invest in the other countries of the Indian sub-continent nor in Sri Lanka.

