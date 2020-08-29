EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.58

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and traded as high as $7.86. EAGLE POINT CR/COM shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 105,738 shares.

ECC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on EAGLE POINT CR/COM from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $184.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s payout ratio is currently 134.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 481.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 305.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 79,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 32.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

