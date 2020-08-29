Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.24. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 251,885 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Copper and Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Western Copper and Gold from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

