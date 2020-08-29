JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $634.76

JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (LON:JRS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $634.76 and traded as high as $651.40. JPMorgan Russian Securities shares last traded at $648.00, with a volume of 4,885 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $278.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 634.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 602.05.

About JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS)

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

