B. Riley Begins Coverage on Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

TGAN stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Transphorm has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

