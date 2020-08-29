B. Riley Begins Coverage on Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
TGAN stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Transphorm has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $50.00.
About Transphorm
