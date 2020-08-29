Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and Calmare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTTC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and Silk Road Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Silk Road Medical $63.35 million 32.21 -$52.42 million ($1.36) -44.54

Calmare Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silk Road Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Calmare Therapeutics and Silk Road Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calmare Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Silk Road Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Silk Road Medical has a consensus target price of $56.75, suggesting a potential downside of 6.32%. Given Silk Road Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than Calmare Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Silk Road Medical -52.69% -43.15% -24.88%

Volatility & Risk

Calmare Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silk Road Medical beats Calmare Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calmare Therapeutics

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products and technologies for chronic neuropathic pain and wound care affliction patients in the United States. Its flagship medical device is Calmare Pain Therapy Device, a non-invasive and non-addictive modality for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as Competitive Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated in August 2014. Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

