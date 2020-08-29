Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.27

Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.27 and traded as high as $13.07. Asta Funding shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 3,400 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Asta Funding from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27.

Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter. Asta Funding had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 3.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asta Funding in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Asta Funding in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asta Funding during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asta Funding by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 454,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 54,211 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI)

Asta Funding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the consumer receivables business in the United States, Puerto Rico, and South America. It operates through three segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, and Social Security Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment is involved in purchasing, managing, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including judgment receivables, which are accounts where outside attorneys secure judgments directly against the consumer; charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; and semi-performing receivables that are accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators.

