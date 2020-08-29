Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.10 Million

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will announce $35.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.90 million and the highest is $35.30 million. Cutera reported sales of $46.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $143.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $145.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $190.05 million, with estimates ranging from $183.70 million to $196.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 18.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $16.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a market cap of $297.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cutera has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $39.15.

In other Cutera news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti bought 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,470.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,112.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants bought 11,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $171,599.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,307.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 74,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,629 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cutera by 339.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cutera by 4,366.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cutera by 76.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cutera by 25.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cutera, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.10 Million
Cutera, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.10 Million
Dynavax Technologies Co. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Dynavax Technologies Co. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Advanced Drainage Systems Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Advanced Drainage Systems Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Pool Co. Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Pool Co. Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Inflarx NV Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Inflarx NV Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report