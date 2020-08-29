Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will announce $35.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.90 million and the highest is $35.30 million. Cutera reported sales of $46.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $143.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $145.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $190.05 million, with estimates ranging from $183.70 million to $196.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 18.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $16.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a market cap of $297.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cutera has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $39.15.

In other Cutera news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti bought 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,470.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,112.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants bought 11,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $171,599.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,307.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 74,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,629 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cutera by 339.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cutera by 4,366.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cutera by 76.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cutera by 25.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

