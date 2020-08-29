Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $554,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,379.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 182.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 372.34% and a negative net margin of 386.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

