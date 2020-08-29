Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KL shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$76.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$70.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$67.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.55. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of C$25.67 and a one year high of C$76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

