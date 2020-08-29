Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $4,142,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,002.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $2,316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,718.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,640 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 28,088 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 165,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 121,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 325.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS opened at $56.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.83.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.21%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

