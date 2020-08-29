Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra upped their target price on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Get Pool alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.15, for a total value of $427,544.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,349,455.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $1,548,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,734,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,566 shares of company stock valued at $16,960,536. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth about $64,212,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 607.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 283,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,778,000 after acquiring an additional 243,410 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 894.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,064,000 after acquiring an additional 237,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 140.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,227,000 after acquiring an additional 180,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $45,517,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $330.90 on Friday. Pool has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $342.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. Pool’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.