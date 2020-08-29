Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Inflarx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Ci Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Inflarx in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Inflarx in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inflarx during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inflarx by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFRX opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. Inflarx has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inflarx will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

